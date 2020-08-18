New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned on Tonight’s RAW

Shelton Benjamin is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight’s RAW saw Benjamin capture the title from R-Truth. The title change came as The Hurt Business was at ringside following Benjamin’s non-title loss to WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. Truth had ran through the ring earlier during the match, chased by Akira Tozawa’s ninjas. Truth came running back through the ringside area after the match but Benjamin leveled him with a big boot, then pinned him for the title change.
This is Benjamin’s second run with the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth’s 38th reign began on the August 3 RAW show by defeating Tozawa.
Below are a few related shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
QUICK WIN for @WWEApollo means @Sheltyb803 and @fightbobby are banned from ringside for the #USTitle match at #SummerSlam …
and it also means the FIGHT. IS. ON. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gxrYaUXOGn
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
Y Shelton Benjamin Le vuelve a quitar el 24/7 Championship a R-Truth#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/P1rKJGYv1H
— Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020
2️⃣✖️@Sheltyb803 just pinned @RonKillings to once again become #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f79aIrH1I7
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
SHELTON BENJAMIN recupera su título 24/7, y MVP reta a APOLO a un 3 vs 3 eliminatorio mas tarde pic.twitter.com/KPXi4m86U4
— (@Cueva_Wrestling) August 18, 2020
