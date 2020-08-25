New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned on Tonight’s RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw Tozawa capture the title from Shelton Benjamin in a Fatal 4 Way that also featured Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The finish saw Tozawa pin Truth while his ninjas kept Benjamin at ringside.

Tozawa is now a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin just won the title on last Monday’s RAW.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

¡Siguiente lucha en RAW!

Fatal 4 Way por el Campeonato 24/7

Shelton Benjamin (c) vs R-Truth vs Cedric Alexander vs Akira Tozawa#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bBsMXc6cjt — All Elite Bros (@elite_bros) August 25, 2020

➡️ #CoberturaCM – #WWERAW Fatal 4 Way @Sheltyb803 vs @TozawaAkira vs @CedricAlexander vs @RonKillings O combate não durou muito e Akira Tozawa fez o roll up em R-Truth e se tornou o novo campeão 24/7. pic.twitter.com/4xHWOgaDbr — Catchmania (@catchmanianw) August 25, 2020

#WWERaw Fatal 4-Way por el Campeonato 24/7 entre R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander y Shelton Benjamin pic.twitter.com/Cb5cRUGFDr — (@Cueva_Wrestling) August 25, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.