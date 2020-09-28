Drew Gulak is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view featured a backstage segment where Gulak pinned Truth, who was wearing a disguise while sneaking around.
This is Gulak’s first run with the WWE 25/7 Title. Truth began his 39th reign back on the August 31 RAW show after defeating Akira Tozawa.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL:
Every match is a championship match at #WWEClash of Champions … and that include the #247Championship!
Congratulations, @DrewGulak. pic.twitter.com/iRfeQP61cE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020
In the blink of an eye…@DrewGulak just became #247Champion! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/z55duc7Uem
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
Drew Gulak just doing walking lunges backstage and happens into a championship. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/KX8He7N7xB
— ⌨️ Patches Chance 🖋 (@patcheschance) September 27, 2020
