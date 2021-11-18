2K has revealed new features for the WWE 2K22 video game, which is scheduled to be released in March 2022.

2K unveiled a new Top 10 Hit List of highly-requested features and innovations today, including the anticipated new MyGM mode, which was in demand from fans, and the franchise-first MyFACTION and re-designed gameplay engine.

2K touted that the new features and additions promise a WWE 2K experience that truly hits different.

It was also noted that while WWE 2K22 will be released in March, new details will be announced in January.

Below is a list of features that were announced today, along with new footage:

* Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference; * New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression; * Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up; * Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game; * New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments; * MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment; * MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates; * MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs; * Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more; * Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.