WWE debuted a new announce desk at the WrestleMania 41 pay-per-view event, as you can see below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

John Cena took to Twitter to hype tonight’s WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event, as you can see below:

Tonight will be the 41st edition of #WrestleMania, a live spectacle unlike like any other in sports or entertainment.

Enjoy each and every moment of it. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 19, 2025

Tom Rinaldi introduced the incredible story of a longtime deaf fan named Geoffrey at WrestleMania 41, as you can see below:

Tom Rinaldi introduces the incredible story of a longtime fan, Geoffrey “Geo” Head, who experiences WWE and the spectacle of #WrestleMania in a unique and inspiring way. pic.twitter.com/LUpuSPuOor — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Seth Rollins is gearing up to headline his second consecutive WrestleMania, as he faces off against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 41 (Night One).

In anticipation of the event, Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, praising him not only as a husband and father but also as a wrestler and a co-worker. She wrote,

“There is no one in this business that works harder or is more dedicated or who gives back more than @wwerollins. At every WWE show you’ll find him backstage at the monitor watching every match and ready to give advice to whoever wants to pick his brain. He spends his free time training his wrestling students and watching their matches and giving feedback. He is actually the best wrestler in the world. He is also the best and most loving father and husband in the world. And we cannot wait to watch him as he steps into the main event of wrestlemania tonight. He is everything he says he is and so so much more.”

Before revealing that he had suffered a neck injury requiring surgery, Kevin Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. In anticipation of the match, merchandise was produced to commemorate the showdown.

Each year that Owens has competed at WrestleMania, he has had a special “KO-Mania” shirt, with each design reflecting the unique theme of that year’s event. The shirts typically incorporate the WrestleMania logo from the corresponding year, with modifications to align with Owens’ storyline.

The planned match with Randy Orton would have marked Owens’ eighth WrestleMania appearance, and he unveiled the design for what would have been “KO-Mania VIII.” The shirt was inspired by the iconic poster for WrestleMania VIII featuring Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice. In the design, Owens’ face was placed on Sid’s body, with the text reading, “The Man Who Is Right,” and an arrow pointing to his face. Orton’s face was featured on Hogan’s body with the caption, “Not Cool Anymore.” Unfortunately, this merchandise will never see the light of day due to Owens’ injury.

Since this shirt will never see the light of day, here’s what it was going to be this year: pic.twitter.com/PjqDIruB4L — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 19, 2025

And finally, Dana White narrated a video package heading into WrestleMania 41, as you can see below: