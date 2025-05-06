Dominik Mysterio and PENTA are set for another showdown.

WWE has announced that Dominik Mysterio will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against PENTA at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, scheduled for May 10th.

Dominik captured the title at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Bron Breakker, PENTA, and Finn Balor. He then retained the championship in a rematch against PENTA on the RAW following WrestleMania 41.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW marked the long-awaited return of Rusev, as “The Super Athlete” stepped back into the ring to take on Otis in a singles match.

Following a back-and-forth battle, Rusev secured the win by forcing Otis to tap out to The Accolade — his first victory in WWE since December 16, 2019. This ends a nearly 2,000-day drought.

After the match, Rusev attacked both Otis and Akira Tozawa, prompting officials to rush.

Contrary to popular belief, Sheamus insists that gingers do, in fact, have souls.

The Celtic Warrior made his return on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, scoring a victory over Austin Theory.

At one point during the match, Sheamus paused to pose with a fellow redhead in the crowd.

Titus O’Neil has joined the cast of King’s Court, a new Bravo reality series that follows three bachelors on their quest for love. He stars alongside model Tyson Beckford and former NBA player Carlos Boozer.

The show is set to premiere on Sunday, July 13.

You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

Love is in the air for the bachelors set to look for love on Bravo’s new dating series, Kings Court. The series follows a group of famous faces who are looking to find the one: Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer, and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullar will appear on Kings Court Season 1 in their quest to find their “queen among 21 smart, accomplished and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.”

Watch the Kings Court premiere Sunday July 13 at 9/8c on Bravo and stream next day on Peacock.

When it comes to the romantic lives of the bachelors, according to the show’s announcement, “finding love comes with its challenges and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher.”

Oh, did we forget to mention that Kings Court is also hosted by some very familiar faces? Lucky for you, we have all the details on the show, which will be premiering on Bravo this July.

O’Neil currently serves as an ambassador for WWE. He hasn’t wrestled since 2020.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* The War Raiders vs. American Made’s Creed Brothers

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia