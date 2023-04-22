SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face her first challenger at WWE Backlash.

This week’s SmackDown saw Zelina Vega approach Adam Pearce backstage, and issue the challenge to face Ripley at WWE Backlash. Vega said she has to fight and represent at Backlash for two reasons – because of everything The Judgment Day has done in recent weeks, and because she is the only Puerto Rican female Superstar on the roster. Vega said she’s been told she’s no good her whole life because of her height, so now she has something to prove, in Puerto Rico, no less, and now she is ready. Pearce agreed that this will be a hell of a match, and said he will speak with upper management and Ripley, then get back to Vega.

WWE later confirmed Vega vs. Ripley for Backlash with the title on the line. This will be the third TV singles match between the two. Vega defeated Ripley on the December 13, 2021 RAW, but Ripley got the win back the following week.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card, along with the aforementioned video from SmackDown:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

