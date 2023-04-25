IYO SKY vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is now official for WWE Backlash.

SKY became the #1 contender to Belair by Winning a Triple Threat over Mia Yim and Piper Niven on the April 10 RAW. Belair has not defended since retaining over Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

