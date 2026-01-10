Drew McIntyre finally closed the loop on one of the most unusual championship resumes in modern WWE history, defeating Cody Rhodes on Friday night’s SmackDown to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in a grueling Three Stages of Hell match. The victory marked McIntyre’s first WWE Title reign earned in front of a live crowd and, notably, the first time one of his world championship wins didn’t evaporate almost immediately, giving the moment added emotional and historical weight. Shortly after the show, McIntyre leaned into that long-running narrative with a pointed sense of humor, posting a photo with the championship and the caption, “No longer bored at work.” The line underscored both his confidence and the significance of finally having a reign that feels real, earned, and sustainable, cementing this win as a defining chapter rather than a footnote in his career.

No longer bored at work pic.twitter.com/GMt3pqzgNg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 10, 2026