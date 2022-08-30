A new tag team match has been revealed for Saturday’s WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event.

WWE has announced that The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest will take on Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest, while Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge.

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will air live this Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Below is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Clash at The Castle.

