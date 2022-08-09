A big six-woman tag team match has been announced for WWE Clash at The Castle.

Tonight’s WWE RAW opened up with Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai delivering heel promos in the middle of the ring. They were interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, which ended in a brawl between the two teams after Bayley issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle.

The match in Cardiff will see Bayley, Kai and Sky vs. Bliss, Asuka and Belair.

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Below is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW opener:

Can't think of a better way to kick #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/plhYic50nV — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 9, 2022

