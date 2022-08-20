The WWE Intercontinental Title match is now official for WWE Clash at The Castle.

Tonight’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal saw Sheamus win a Fatal 5 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Title. The match also included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and hometown star Sami Zayn. The finish saw Corbin look to put Ricochet away, but Sheamus leveled Corbin with a Brogue Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win and get the title shot.

WWE then confirmed Sheamus vs. Gunther for WWE Clash at The Castle, with the title on the line.

This will be the first time that the WWE Intercontinental Title is defended at a pay-per-view or Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, when Apollo Crews captured the strap from Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. The 2021 Survivor Series event saw then-Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeat then-United States Champion Damian Priest by DQ in a Champion vs. Champion match, but the titles were not on the line.

Sheamus has held several titles in WWE over the year, but he has never been Intercontinental Champion. WWE Clash at The Castle will mark the third TV title defense for Gunther since he won the title from Ricochet on the June 10 SmackDown. While he’s picked up numerous non-televised wins since then, he retained over Ricochet in the rematch on the June 24 SmackDown, and retained over Nakamura on the August 12 SmackDown.

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from the Fatal 5 Way on tonight’s SmackDown:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

