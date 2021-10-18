WWE has announced special Crown Jewel for Thursday morning on Peacock and the WWE Network.
The Ultimate Crown will air at 10am ET as a Crown Jewel preview, and a special look at the finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments. WWE will then air the one-hour Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show at 11am ET.
The Crown Jewel main card will then begin at 12pm ET, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. Below is the current Crown Jewel card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals
Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
