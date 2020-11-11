– Despite losing the WWE NXT North American Title to Johnny Gargano, the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special was a big night for Damian Priest because he had his childhood friend, The Silencer’s Charlie Corletta, play him to the ring for the special pre-match entrance.

The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes video of Priest and Corletta talking about the incredible opportunity:

– The WWE Network added a new “Best Of” compilation for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero earlier this week. A new “Day Of” documentary will premiere on-demand on the Network at 10am ET this Friday, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The “Day Of” special on Hell In a Cell will then replay at 7:30pm ET on the live feed.

