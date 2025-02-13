– As noted, Ricky Starks’ actual name was never used for a specific reason. In an update, one source is reporting that the former AEW star has been internally added to the WWE NXT roster under the “Starks” ring name, but a new WWE ring name and identity could be given to him before all is said-and-done. Whether or not that is in the plans isn’t clear, just that it is a possibility.

– More new WWE content will soon be coming to Netflix. A new WWE docuseries, in the feel of a new age video blog type of show, is coming to Netflix sometime during the Spring. The program will reportedly focus on WWE’s flagship Monday Night Raw program moving to the wildly popular international streaming platform, and will follow the lives of various WWE Superstars inside and outside of the ring.

– The following photos are making the rounds on social media. First up, Shawn Michaels is featured posing with a potential future member of The Bloodline, Lance Anoa’i, on the entrance stage for WWE NXT. The second shows Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, hanging out with Sheamus shortly after news surfaced regarding his AEW release.