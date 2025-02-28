– The official WWE Shop merchandise website is now selling a custom Trish Stratus 25th Anniversary WWE Championship title belt for $599.99. The official description for the product reads as follows:

Easy on the eyes but tough on her opponents, Trish Stratus’ mix of beauty and in-ring ability helped her earn seven Women’s Championships as an active competitor in WWE. Celebrate her illustrious career with this 25 Years Signature Series Replica Title Belt. This meticulously crafted collectible boasts intricate details, capturing the essence of Trish Stratus’ impact on sports entertainment. Stratusfaction Guaranteed to elevate any WWE collection.

Celebrate 25 Years of Stratusfaction with this Limited Edition Signature Series Title Belt! Numbered to 325 and available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE@trishstratuscom 🛒: https://t.co/dD7bNoGhAF pic.twitter.com/NfZqI62J6F — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 28, 2025

– Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on Saturday night, WWE has released a new official promotional poster for the PLE, which features John Cena, The Rock and hip-hop star Travis Scott, all of whom will be competing or appearing on the March 1 show.