On March 31st, WWE filed for a new trademark with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The company has filed a new trademark for Elimination Chamber, according to Heel By Nature. The filing was entered into the trademark database on 4/5. Here is the description:
International Class 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adapted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations
Primary U.S Classes: 022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good 023: Cutlery, Machinery, Tools and Parts Thereof 038: Prints and Publications 050: Merchandise Not Otherwise Classified