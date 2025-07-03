The road to the long-awaited returning all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event continues to wind down.

With that in mind, WWE returns to the USA Network with the first of the new weekly two-hour format for WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Due to the Independence Day holiday in the U.S., the show was taped after Monday’s live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the premiere of the 7/4 episode, WWE has announced updates to the officially advertised lineup for the show, as the company updated their official show preview at WWE.com.

Listed in the updated WWE website preview for the 7/4 episode of WWE SmackDown are appearances by 2025 WWE King of the Ring Cody Rhodes, 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill, the announcement from WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton of the opponent for her title defense at WWE Evolution 2025, as well as The Sikoa Family debuting with Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa and the debuting Tala Tonga (Hikuleo).

