The July 15 episode of WWE EVOLVE saw Harlem Lewis capture his first championship in WWE, defeating Aaron Rourke to win the WWE EVOLVE Championship.

Lewis sealed the victory by countering Rourke’s Molly-Go-Round into a thunderous powerbomb before putting him away with the Jackhammer to score the pinfall.

The title win marks Lewis’ first reign as WWE EVOLVE Champion and the first championship of his WWE career.

Rourke’s reign comes to an end after 119 days. He originally won the title by defeating Jackson Drake on the February 20, 2026, episode of WWE EVOLVE and went on to make six successful title defenses during his run.

Among those defenses were title matches outside of WWE, as Rourke retained the championship at Beyond Wrestling and Future Stars of Wrestling before ultimately dropping the title to Lewis on Wednesday night’s episode.

OMG Harlem Lewis defeats Aaron Rourke to become new evolve champion!! Hope they bring Aaron to nxt now #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/8QZN5TVeMI — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) July 16, 2026

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