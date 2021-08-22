WWE has released the first promo for the 2021 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The trailer, seen below, features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, new RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, and Asuka. Additional promotional material features new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley.

The new tagline for the pay-per-view is: “The Only Rule is…There are No Rules…Anything Goes…Extreme Rules!”

It was announced this past week that Extreme Rules will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Stay tuned for more on Extreme Rules. Below is the first teaser for the pay-per-view, along with a promotional graphic:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.