The RAW Women’s Title will be on the line at WWE Extreme Rules.

The feud between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on this week’s RAW to build to their title match. After an earlier segment between Damage CTRL and Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, it was announced that Bayley would face Bliss in the main event. The segment ended with Bliss dropping Bayley before WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY pulled her to safety. The main event then saw Bayley defeat Bliss after interference by Kai and SKY.

At one point during the main event, Belair stopped Bayley from getting the pin with her feet on the ropes. SKY then attacked Belair and sent her into the ring post, while the chaos continued and Bayley ended up pinning Bliss with an assist by SKY and Kai. After the match, Damage CTRL triple teamed Bliss, then Asuka, and then Belair. Bayley yelled in Belair’s face, calling her a “stupid idiot,” and declaring that she is in control now, so she gets what she wants and when she wants, and she wants the RAW Women’s Title at Extreme Rules. RAW then went off the air with Damage CTRL posing over Belair to boos from the crowd.

Bayley has been angling for a title shot since pinning Belair in the six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at The Castle earlier this month. Belair offered to give Bayley a title shot on RAW the next night, but Bayley rejected the offer and said the match will happen on her own terms.

Unless she wrestles before then, Extreme Rules will mark just Bayley’s fourth TV singles match since making her surprise return with SKY and Kai at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July. She defeated Aliyah on the August 22 RAW, then defeated Raquel Rodriguez on last Friday’s SmackDown, and Bliss on tonight’s RAW. Belair retained her title by DQ over Bayley at the August 21 Sunday Stunner non-televised live event from London, Ontario, Canada.

Extreme Rules will mark Belair’s first title defense since SummerSlam. She has been champion since defeating Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 back on April 2. Since then she has had the following TV title defenses – over Sonya Deville in a No DQ – No Count Out match on the April 25 RAW; over Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat at Hell In a Cell on June 5; over Carmella at Money In the Bank on July 2; over Carmella on the July 18 RAW; and over Lynch at SummerSlam on July 30.

There’s no word yet on if a stipulation will be added to Bayley vs. Belair at Extreme Rules, but we will keep you updated.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Below is a related clip from tonight's RAW closer:

