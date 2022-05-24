Bobby Lashley vs. Omos has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.

The match was announced during tonight’s RAW. Later on in the show MVP will face Lashley with the winner picking the stipulation for the Omos vs. Lashley match at Hell In a Cell.

Lashley defeated Omos in their first match at WrestleMania 38, but then Omos got the win back at WrestleMania Backlash. Lashley defeated Omos in a Steel Cage match on last week’s RAW after the wall of the cage broke and Lashley’s feet touched the floor first.

Tonight will mark MVP’s first match since he and Lashley defeated Omos and AJ Styles in a Tag Team Turmoil bout on the September 6, 2021 RAW.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Stipulation to be announced by winner of MVP vs. Lashley on RAW.

