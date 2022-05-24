Bobby Lashley vs. Omos has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.
The match was announced during tonight’s RAW. Later on in the show MVP will face Lashley with the winner picking the stipulation for the Omos vs. Lashley match at Hell In a Cell.
Lashley defeated Omos in their first match at WrestleMania 38, but then Omos got the win back at WrestleMania Backlash. Lashley defeated Omos in a Steel Cage match on last week’s RAW after the wall of the cage broke and Lashley’s feet touched the floor first.
Tonight will mark MVP’s first match since he and Lashley defeated Omos and AJ Styles in a Tag Team Turmoil bout on the September 6, 2021 RAW.
The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
Stipulation to be announced by winner of MVP vs. Lashley on RAW.
It is official.@fightbobby vs. @TheGiantOmos at #HIAC!@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/wALYDr0thM
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
Dressed for success.@The305MVP @TheGiantOmos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lsStLqosRy
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
TONIGHT on #WWERaw @fightbobby wants @The305MVP one-on-one with the winner picking the stipulation for the match at #HIAC!@TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/0COTITu3yU
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
Will @fightbobby finally get payback on @The305MVP tonight on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/25Vc6L6QSP
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.