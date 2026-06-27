A new WWE ID Champion has officially been crowned.

The title changed hands during the Nightmare Factory Showcase on Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia, where Max Abrams of the MOG Squad defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall (formerly known as Starboy Charlie) to capture the WWE ID Championship.

Following the victory, Abrams celebrated in the ring alongside his MOG Squad stablemates CJ Valor, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera. The faction has become a familiar presence on WWE EVOLVE programming.

The Nightmare Factory, which hosted the event, is the Atlanta-based training facility owned and operated by Cody Rhodes.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the championship bout, as WWE has announced that the full match will be released on the official @WWEID account on X in the near future.