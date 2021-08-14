King Shinsuke Nakamura is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Nakamura capture the strap by defeating Apollo Crews. The match saw Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez ejected to the back by the referee, so the finish was clean as Nakamura hit Kinshasa on Crews for the pin.

This is Nakamura’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. Crews won the title back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 by defeating Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. He held the title for 125 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

Shinsuke Nakamura is the NEW IC Champ that’s the tweet #smackdownlive pic.twitter.com/p4xMYUPeQA — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) August 14, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.