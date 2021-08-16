WWE has officially announced the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view for Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

WWE will run the same venue the next night for the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW.

It was also announced today that will debut at the new UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on November 29 for RAW. Furthermore, the December pay-per-view event, likely to be TLC, was announced for December 12 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. WWE also announced the New Year’s Eve edition of SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Chicago.

WWE announced more than 30 new live events today. Tickets for the events scheduled through October 22 will go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. Additional tour stops and ticket on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below is the updated schedule of confirmed dates for 2021:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

* Saturday, September 11: Supershow from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC

* Sunday, September 12: Supershow from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

* Friday, September 17: SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

* Saturday, September 18: WWE Live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

* Sunday, September 19: WWE Live from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

* Monday, September 20: RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

* Friday, September 24: SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

* Saturday, September 25: Supershow from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

* Monday, September 27: RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

ANNOUNCED TODAY:

* Friday, October 1: SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

* Saturday, October 2: Supershow from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

* Sunday, October 3: Supershow from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

* Monday, October 4: RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

* Friday, October 15: SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

* Saturday, October 16: Supershow from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM

* Sunday, October 17: Supershow from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

* Monday, October 18: RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

* Friday, October 22: SmackDown from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS

* Monday, October 25: RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston

* Friday, October 29: SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, PA

* Monday, November 1: RAW from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI

* Monday, November 8: RAW from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Friday, November 12: SmackDown from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA

* Monday, November 15: RAW from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in IN

* Friday, November 19: SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT

* Saturday, November 20: Supershow from the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY

* Sunday, November 21: Survivor Series from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

* Monday, November 22: RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

* Saturday, November 27: Supershow from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA

* Sunday, November 28: Supershow from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. VA

* Monday, November 29: RAW from the Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, NY)

* Saturday, December 4: Supershow from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

* Sunday, December 5: Supershow from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX

* Monday, December 6: RAW from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN

* Friday, December 10: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

* Saturday, December 11: SuperShow from the Dow Events Center in Saginaw, MI

* Sunday, December 12: WWE PPV from the Allstate Arena in Chicago

* Monday, December 13: RAW from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI

* Friday, December 17: SmackDown from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

* Saturday, December 18: Supershow from the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL

* Sunday, December 19: Supershow from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

* Friday, December 31: SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.