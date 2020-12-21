WWE is reportedly working on a new Mexican Lucha Libre series, according to WrestlingInc.

We reported before (here and here) that a WWE NXT India series is also in the works. It was noted that this new Lucha Libre show would be a NXT Mexico of sorts.

The new Lucha Libre show is said to be in the very early stages of planning, but it is set to air in the United States. Chavo Guerrero Jr. is one of the names being considered as a consultant for the project as he previously worked as an agent for Lucha Underground, and was very involved there.

The project was compared to the WCW Telemundo Festival de Lucha pilot that was filmed on January 27, 1993 in Waco, Texas, but never aired. That pilot was recently added to the “Hidden Gems” section on the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for more on the new WWE Lucha Libre series being planned.

