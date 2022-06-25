Two more SmackDown Superstars have qualified for WWE Money In the Bank.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Shotzi defeat Tamina Snuka to qualify for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

In a change apparently made just this week and different from recent matches, it looks like there will be just 7 competitors in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Confirmed entrants are now Shotzi, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, with just one spot to go.

It’s interesting to note that the women’s match graphic shown on SmackDown only had one remaining spot, and that was also mentioned on the show, but the match preview on the WWE website still says there will be 8 competitors,

SmackDown also saw Sami Zayn defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The Men’s MITB Ladder Match currently has Zayn, Sheamus, Omos, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins as confirmed entrants. WWE is advertising three open spots to be filled, making it an 8-man bout.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 3 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. 1 or 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

