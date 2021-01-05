WWE Network announced new content that will be added to the streaming service this week.

Here are the programming additions:

Monday, Jan. 4

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 5

The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches** – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Monday Night Raw (12/7/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 7

Notsam Wrestling** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (1/6/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 8

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 9

WWE Main Event (12/24/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

EVOLVE 142 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 153 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 154 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Best of PROGRESS: Unboxing – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 10

Friday Night SmackDown (12/11/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 10 a.m. ET on demand

The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 8 p.m. ET