WWE Network announced new content that will be added to the streaming service this week.
Here are the programming additions:
Monday, Jan. 4
Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches** – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Monday Night Raw (12/7/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET
Thursday, Jan. 7
Notsam Wrestling** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/6/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 8
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 9
WWE Main Event (12/24/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
Talking Smack** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
EVOLVE 142 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 153 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 154 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS: Unboxing – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 10
Friday Night SmackDown (12/11/20)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 10 a.m. ET on demand
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 8 p.m. ET