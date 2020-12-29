WWE Network announced new content that will be added to the streaming service this week.

Here are the programming additions:

Monday, Dec. 28

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Raw Talk– 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29

WWE Superstar Gaming Series** – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Monday Night Raw (11/30/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

The Best Moments of 2020** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Thursday, Dec. 31

Notsam Wrestling– 10 a.m. ET on demand

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (12/30/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 1

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2

WWE Main Event (12/17/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 a.m. ET on demand

EVOLVE 141 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 152 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

wXw Catch Grand Prix #7 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

The Best of PROGRESS: Best of Atlas Championship – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 3

Friday Night SmackDown (12/4/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 10 am. ET on demand

WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 8 p.m. ET