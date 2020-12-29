WWE Network announced new content that will be added to the streaming service this week.
Here are the programming additions:
Monday, Dec. 28
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Raw Talk– 11 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Dec. 29
WWE Superstar Gaming Series** – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Monday Night Raw (11/30/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
The Best Moments of 2020** – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Thursday, Dec. 31
Notsam Wrestling– 10 a.m. ET on demand
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (12/30/20) – 10 p.m. ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 1
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 2
WWE Main Event (12/17/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 a.m. ET on demand
EVOLVE 141 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 152 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #7 – 12 p.m. ET on demand
The Best of PROGRESS: Best of Atlas Championship – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 3
Friday Night SmackDown (12/4/20) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 10 am. ET on demand
WWE The Day Of: WWE TLC 2020 – 8 p.m. ET