WWE Hall of Famers The APA (Ron Simmons and JBL) are being celebrated on the WWE Network this week.

A “Best Of The APA” compilation is being added to the free version of the WWE Network today at 12pm ET. The WWE Untold documentary on the story of The APA will then premiere on Sunday at 10am ET via the on-demand section. The doc will then replay at 8pm ET on the live stream.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be featured on Wednesday’s edition of The Bump at 10am ET.

Thursday’s WWE NXT UK at 3pm ET will feature NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin issuing an open challenge for the title, plus Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside. A new episode of This Week In WWE will premiere at 7pm ET that night.

New non-WWE indie content has been announced for Saturday at 12pm ET on the WWE Network. The Best of Meiko Satomura In PROGRESS Wrestling will highlight the NXT UK newcomer. EVOLVE 146 and ICW Fight Club 158 will also be added.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.