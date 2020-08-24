New WWE Network Documentaries to Air This Week, WWE Payback Kickoff Pre-show, More New Content

WWE Payback Week will see several new showings on the WWE Network, including new WWE Timeline, WWE Chronicle and WWE Day Of documentaries.
The seventh episode of The R-Truth Game Show will premiere on Tuesday at 10am ET, then air on the live stream at 8pm ET. Nia Jax will be one of R-Truth’s contestants this week.
A new WWE Timeline episode will then premiere on demand at 10am ET on Wednesday. The “One More Match” episode of Timeline will tell the history between Randy Orton and Christian. It will also air on the live stream at 8pm ET that night.
A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Braun Strowman will premiere at 10am ET on demand this Saturday. It will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET that night.
A new WWE Day Of documentary on the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view will air on Sunday at 10am ET. It will then air on the live stream after the WWE Payback pay-per-view goes off the air that night. In addition to Wednesday’s regular airing of The Bump, a special Payback edition of The Bump will air on Sunday at 10am ET. The Payback Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to air at 6pm ET on the WWE Network, with the Payback main card beginning at 7pm ET.
This week’s RAW Talk, The R-Truth Game Show, WWE Timeline, both episodes of The Bump, the Payback Kickoff, and WWE Day Of will all air on the free version of the WWE Network.
Stay tuned for updates.
You're about to see a whole new side of @BraunStrowman.
An all-new #WWEChronicle drops THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/vKogigJMvC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 24, 2020
#WWETimeline: @RandyOrton vs. @Christian4Peeps.
THIS WEDNESDAY on the 🔓 Free Version 🔓 of @WWENetwork!
▶️ https://t.co/hbIj5qaT9l pic.twitter.com/0H8gWoJqYn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 24, 2020
