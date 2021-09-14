The new WWE NXT 2.0 logo has been revealed. You can see the colorful logo in this GIF:

As noted, the NXT 2.0 name will be heavily pushed moving forward with tonight’s revamp episode on the USA Network. The idea is to push that this is a totally new NXT brand.

On a related note, Ridge Holland has been announced for tonight’s NXT line-up. There’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling. It was also announced that The Creed Brothers will be back in action tonight, but there’s also no word on who they will go up against.

Below is the current announced line-up:

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) will be in action

* Ridge Holland will be in action

* The official in-ring debut of Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant NXT Title

