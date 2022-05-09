Natalya vs. Cora Jade has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Natalya and Jade have been feuding on NXT TV for a few weeks now. Natalya attacked Jade and put her in the Sharpshooter last month, while last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ event saw Jade and Nikkita Lyons defeat Natalya and Lash Legend in tag team action.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT 2.0. Below is the updated line-up:

* Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray) returns to action

* Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a non-title match

* The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

* Natalya vs. Cora Jade

