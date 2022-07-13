The second WWE NXT 2.0 QR code teaser links to a Wordle-like graphic on the official WWE website.

Tonight’s NXT episode featured a new QR code, which links to a graphic on the WWE.com website. As seen in the graphic below, names included appear to be Quinn for Xyon Quinn, Becky for Becky Lynch, Crews for Apollo Crews, Trick for Trick Williams, Brock for Brock Lesnar and Toxic for Toxic Attraction.

Given the hints on the graphic, the letters “O” and “C” are in the correct answer, and the word ends in the letter “C,” with “Havoc” being speculated on.

The URL for this graphic is www.wwe.com/br1016 and the full URL with the “nxt_br_2022july” ad campaign name in it is www.wwe.com/br1016?utm_source=tv&utm_medium=qr&utm_campaign=nxt_br_2022july. This is the same ad tracking campaign as last week.

As we’ve noted, the first NXT 2.0 QR code teaser aired last Tuesday during the Great American Bash. That code also linked to a WWE.com URL with a set of numbers on it. Last week’s partial URL was www.wwe.com/br81011 and the message of numbers on the page said “8:10:11” and that’s it.

WWE still has not addressed the QR code teasers, and there’s been no word from within WWE on what this might be leading to.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the NXT QR codes as we will keep you updated. Below is a screenshot of this week’s teaser:

