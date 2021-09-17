Two more WWE NXT 2.0 name changes have been revealed.

Anriel Howard is now being called Lash Legend.

Legend previously played in the WNBA for the Seattle Storm, and signed with WWE last December in the same Performance Center Class that featured Ikemen Jiro and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, among others. She appeared in a NXT TV segment with Cameron Grimes this past February. Legend played college basketball at Mississippi State and Texas A&M before going pro in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Legend tweeted on her name change this week and wrote, “If y’all ain’t ready, y’all better get ready. LASH LEGEND is about to show outtttt!!! [star sparkles emoji]”

Sean Tan is now being called Dante Chen.

Chen previously wrestled as Trexxus, and is from Singapore. He is a former Singapore Pro Wrestling Southeast Asia Champion. Chen signed with WWE in the same July Performance Center Class that featured just two other talents – Feicheng Wang and Jie Yin.

Chen also tweeted on his debut and wrote, “ARRIVAL. #DanteChen #WWE”

On a related note, WWE has filed to trademark several related names in the past few weeks – NXT 2.0, Malik Blade (Joshua Dawkins, who will debut on WWE 205 Live tonight against Boa), Bron Breakker (details on his push), Brooks Jensen (details on his debut), Lash Legend, Dante Chen, Tony D’Angelo (details on his first vignette), Persia Pirotta (details on her debut), Gunnar Harland (details on this being changed), and Trick Williams (details on his debut).

If y’all ain’t ready, y’all better get ready. LASH LEGEND is about to show outtttt!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1r73ndyIMH — Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) September 15, 2021

