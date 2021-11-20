Several WWE NXT Superstar and WWE referee name changes have been revealed.

It appears WWE is dropping the Mei Ying character from Tian Sha now that Boa has been re-packaged a bit, as PWInsider reports that Karen Q will now be called Wendy Choo.

Kellie Morga, who was signed after the WWE tryouts in Las Vegas during SummerSlam Weekend, will now be called Mila Malani in NXT.

Referee Aja Smith is now called Daphne Lashaunn, while referee DA Brewer is being called Dallas Irvin, and referee Tom Castor is now billed as Derek Sanders. Lashaunn was involved in an angle with Sonya Deville on this week’s SmackDown on FOX.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.