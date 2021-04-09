Karrion Kross is your new WWE NXT Champion.
Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show saw Kross capture the title from Finn Balor in the co-main event.
This is the second NXT Title reign for Kross, but his first was cut short right after the win due to an injury. Balor won the vacant title back at Super Tuesday II on September 8, by defeating Adam Cole.
Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below are several shots of tonight’s big title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
