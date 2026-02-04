A new world champion has been crowned in the world of WWE NXT.

“Say his name, and he appears …”

I believe… Joe Hendry is your new WWE NXT World Champion.

The newcomer to full-time NXT captured the World Championship with a victory in a multi person ladder match on the February 3 episode of NXT on CW.

Hendry emerged victorious in the 2/3 main event, becoming the man to succeed Oba Femi after the WWE main roster newcomer vacated the title a few weeks ago.

