Bron Breakker is your new WWE NXT Champion.
Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW saw Breakker defeat Dolph Ziggler to capture the strap. This was a rematch from Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, which saw Ziggler retain over Breakker thanks to some interference by Robert Roode, and the use of an exposed turnbuckle.
This is Breakker’s second run with the NXT Title. Ziggler won the belt back on the March 8 NXT Roadblock episode, and held it for a recognized 26 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, along with backstage footage of AJ Styles congratulating Breakker:
