Stephanie Vaquer is now a double champion after defeating Giulia in a title vs. title match at WWE NXT: Roadblock.

Vaquer pinned Giulia in the main event, successfully defending her NXT Women’s North American Championship and capturing the NXT Women’s Championship. This victory came after two consecutive SVBs.

Vaquer’s reign as NXT Women’s North American Champion lasted 25 days, having won the title from Fallon Henley at NXT: Vengeance Day. Her NXT Women’s Championship win ended Giulia’s 63-day reign, which began after Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez at NXT: New Year’s Evil.

Shawn Spears’ stable has been officially named “The Culling” during a vignette at WWE NXT: Roadblock.

The segment featured Spears alongside Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame, where Spears reflected on winning his first NXT title. He also teased that the following week, the group would take down the D’Angelo Family in tag team action, facing Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo.

Je’Von Evans defeated Ethan Page in a New York Street Fight at WWE NXT: Roadblock, securing the victory with a springboard cutter while Page’s head was trapped in a chair. However, after the match, the lights went out, and the NXT mystery group, which debuted at Vengeance Day, attacked Evans. They beat him down and delivered a double powerbomb, leaving him incapacitated. Since their debut, the group has also assaulted several wrestlers, including Oba Femi, Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, the No Quarter Catch Crew, and Robert Stone.

At WWE NXT: Roadblock, The Hardys defeated Fraxiom.

Following their victory, the brothers expressed interest in challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships next.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show “Digital Exclusive” below:

Matt Hardy on the match: “The moment tonight was incredible. The reaction these New York folk gave us in Madison Square Garden was just off the charts. It was exhilarating, it was intoxicating. We’re four decades into this, and we’re not necessarily supposed to get moments like this at this stage of our career, but we are still getting it. To face these guys at this show, on this event, for NXT, just made our night, and it was really special.”

Jeff Hardy on a possible title shot: “I think I just have a statement and a question. Their human hearts are more like rocket-boosters. That’s the fastest team I’ve ever been in the ring with, and my question is, do we get a shot at the NXT Tag Titles now?”

Matt Hardy on a title shot: “I was going to say, they’re incredible. I cannot put them over enough. They are amazing, and they are the NXT Tag Team Champions for very specific reasons, because they’re incredible. But tonight, we were defending the TNA World Tag Team Titles, and we were able to retain. But we did beat them. Unfortunately, the NXT Titles weren’t on the line. Maybe next time, the NXT titles will be on the line because that is something The Hardys do not have on their list of gold.”

On the March 7th episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi admitted to attacking Jade Cargill in November, following Cargill’s return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 where she confronted Naomi. Cargill retaliated by attacking Naomi once again on SmackDown.

On Tuesday, Cargill responded on Twitter to Rikishi’s comments on his “Off The Top” podcast, where he stated that The Bloodline would back Naomi. Cargill called out Rikishi, stating that Naomi was “dead wrong” and would face the consequences of her actions.

I don’t give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI ! Your “daughter” was dead wrong and she’s going to get everything coming to her bitch ass! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2025