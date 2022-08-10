Two new matches are now official for WWE NXT Heatwave.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will put his title on the line against Giovanni Vinci next Tuesday night.

Tonight’s Heatwave go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Vinci confront Hayes in the ring, calling on him to host an Open Challenge for next week. The challenge was accepted, and the title match was made official for next week. This comes after Vinci was ready to hit the ring and challenge Hayes last week, but Nathan Frazer beat him to the title shot, but Hayes ended up retaining.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in a battle of former best friends and tag team partners is also official for Heatwave.

Jade recently turned heel on Perez, just a week after they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles together. Jade cost Perez a shot against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and then the titles were declared vacant. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Jade take on new #1 contender Zoey Stark in the main event. Rose had recruited Jade to take out Stark, promising her a title shot at Heatwave if she succeeded. After Stark got the win in tonight’s main event, Perez chased Stark to the back with a kendo stick, while Stark took out Rose to prevent a sneak attack.

The inaugural Heatwave edition of NXT 2.0 will air next Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The one-hour show will air live on the USA Network. Below is the updated Heatwave card:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Giovanni Vinci vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

If D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT and Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde must stay with The Family. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The Family.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

