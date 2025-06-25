Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is now a champion in WWE NXT.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Stacks defeated his former tag partner Tony D’Angelo to capture the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. The title had been vacated by Noam Dar due to injury.

The bout was contested under Heritage Cup rules, with Stacks emerging victorious by a 2-1 score. D’Angelo struck first with a Spear in round two, but Stacks answered back in round four with a quick small package.

The deciding fall came amid growing tension between D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino. While trying to stop Stacks’ associates from interfering, Crusifino accidentally struck Tony with a bucket. Stacks capitalized, hitting a suplex followed by a Shining Wizard to secure the win.

After the match, a furious D’Angelo turned on Crusifino and punched him in frustration.

Jordynne Grace is getting another shot at the WWE NXT Women’s Championship — this time on one of the biggest stages dedicated to women’s wrestling — WWE Evolution.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Grace outlasted Izzi Dame, Lash Legend, and Jaida Parker in an Evolution Eliminator 4-Way Match to secure her spot as the No. 1 contender. She sealed the victory by pinning Parker after delivering a Spinning Rack Bomb.

As the action unfolded, Jacy Jayne — alongside her Fatal Influence teammates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx—watched from the perch above the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. While Grace now has her sights set on championship gold, Jayne may have more on her plate than she can handle heading into WWE Evolution on July 13.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee

* Yoshiki Inamura vs. Jasper Troy – Winner to challenge Oba Femi at NXT Great American Bash

* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King