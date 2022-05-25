Two new title matches have been announced for the WWE NXT In Your House event.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend against Wendy Choo, while Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The two sides have feuded for a few weeks now, and this week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured Toxic Attraction in a backstage segment. Rose led the trash talking on Hartwell until Chance and Carter attacked Dolin and Jayne. Rose retreated to the ring for her match with Hartwell, and ended up getting the win after interference from her teammates. The segment ended with Choo attacking Rose from behind on the ramp, then posing over her with the NXT Women’s Title belt. Choo, Chance and Carter later issued a challenge for both matches at In Your House, and Toxic Attraction accepted..

The challengers will meet the champions in the ring next Tuesday night for a Women’s Champion Summit on NXT 2.0.

At least one more In Your House match is expected to be announced next Tuesday night during the go-home episode with Legado del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4. The location has not been officially announced, but it’s likely to be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, or at a venue near Chicago as the WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is scheduled for that Sunday, June 5 at the Allstate Arena.

Below is the updated line-up for NXT In Your House, along with related clips from tonight’s NXT:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

