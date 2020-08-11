New WWE NXT Match and Segment Announced for Wednesday

This week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Adam Cole reacting to last week’s attack by Pat McAfee.

As noted, Cole vs. McAfee is now official for the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Above is a new promo for Wednesday’s NXT episode, which will also feature Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch, Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest, plus another Triple Threat qualifier featuring Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event.

WWE has just announced a new non-title match for this week’s show – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze. This match comes after Legado del Fantasma attacked Breezango last week, abducting Fandango and using him to lure Breeze in. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde will be at ringside with Escobar.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network, and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Adam Cole responds to last week’s attack by Pat McAfee

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.