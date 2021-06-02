Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT show.

The match was made official during The Bump this morning. Last night’s NXT saw Lorcan and Theory brawl during a backstage segment after arguing over who would’ve won the Triple Threat opener if Adam Cole hadn’t interrupted.

As noted, the Triple Threat featured Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly facing off to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross at the “Takeover: In Your House” event. Cole made his return with a steel chair, and attacked the participants. It was later announced that Kross will defend at Takeover in a Fatal 5 Way with Cole, Gargano, Dunne and O’Reilly.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show, which will be the “Takeover: In Your House 2021” go-home episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns to NXT

