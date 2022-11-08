Axiom vs. JD McDonagh has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

McDonagh is coming off a win over Ilja Dragunov on the October 25 NXT show, while Axiom’s last TV match was the Best of 3 finale loss to Nathan Frazer on October 11.

WWE wrote on Tuesday’s match, “Axiom is proving to be one of the most electric Superstars in NXT, but he’ll face a sadistic challenge when he steps into the ring against JD McDonagh. In his last match, McDonagh sent Ilja Dragunov out of the Performance Center on a stretcher with his vicious display. Axiom is looking to bounce back after a heart-breaking third round loss in his trilogy with Nathan Frazer that had the NXT Universe buzzing thanks to the high-level athleticism on display. Who will come out on top this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA?”

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT:

* JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes for the last time

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* Alba Fyre promises to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Von Wagner join Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect

