Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT.

WWE noted in their official preview for tonight, “The humongous Dabba-Kato is still in NXT and has begun issuing threats to every Superstar on the roster, but it’ll take more than words to scare off Axiom. Dabba-Kato did not mince words when he said that he was going to hunt the entire roster until he captured championship gold and that everyone in his path will become his prey. Axiom was watching Dabba-Kato deliver those words and will now go one-on-one with the much larger Superstar to see if he can back up the talk in the ring. Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out who comes out on top in this matchup of clashing styles!”

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* The go-home build for Battleground

* Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match

* Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.