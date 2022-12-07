Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker has been added to tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of WWE NXT.

WWE noted in their official match preview that Walker is out to earn Dempsey’s respect in the ring tonight. WWE featured a backstage segment over the weekend, seen below, where Dempsey promised to prove that Dempsey doesn’t belong in NXT.

Dempsey, the son of William Regal, recently cut a promo on NXT and talked about how he’s surrounded by people trying to look cool for Instagram, who spend their mornings choosing their outfits while he wakes up and does 5,000 squats before breakfast. He went on and knocked NXT for giving a security guard, Walker, a contract, and said the locker room will be screaming when he stretches them in the ring because pro wrestling is a serious business. Walker confronted Dempsey over those words in the aforementioned segment, and said he’s willing to prove he does belong.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for tonight, along with the aforementioned segment:

* The go-home build for Deadline

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase opens the show (winner will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes at Deadline)

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley (winner will join Kiana James, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez at Deadline)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants

