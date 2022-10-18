A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT.

WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show.

Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to do battle in the five-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Halloween Havoc on Saturday. Mensah is also in that match, along with Von Wagner and Nathan Frazer. Last week’s NXT saw Williams and Hayes attack Lee after his win over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, until Mensah made the save.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Wes Lee and Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

* Kevin Owens moderates in-ring face-off with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.