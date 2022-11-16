A new match has been added to the line-up for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has announced Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade for next week’s show.

Jade and Choo have feuded for a few weeks now. Jade insulted Choo last week in a promo, and this week’s show saw Choo admit some of the things Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. You can see the promo below.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for next week, along with footage of the Choo promo, and the Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee contract signing with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes

* Scrypts to arrive in NXT? (details here)

